Azertelecom CEO Spoke In The Capacity Middle East Event (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom,
participated in the Keynote Panel of the Capacity Middle East
event, held last week in Dubai (UAE). The panel discussions
entitled "Is the current route diversity restructuring the Middle
East cable map?" also attracted executives from various companies
within the telecommunications industry.
Panel discussions evolved around increasing demand of diversity
and resilience of international connectivity, especially as
reliance on internet resources becomes more important with AI
(Artificial Intelligence) and boom in connectivity
technologies.
“As global and regional circumstances, along with emerging
technologies, impact on internet geography, the Middle East and
neighboring regions look for and explore opportunities within new
corridors and geographies to connect. South Caucasus or middle
corridor becomes more important and actual for the Middle East
traffic connectivity than ever. Deployment of new projects in the
region with increased scale would enable higher efficiency, thus
increasing traction to the route," emphasized Ana Nakashidze.
Capacity Middle East is one of the significant global events,
attracting over 2,600 ICT leaders from the Middle East and beyond.
The event unites decision-makers from the carrier, cloud, content,
software, equipment, data center, and other industries.
AzerTelecom is a leading wholesale telecommunications player in
Azerbaijan and is part of the Telecom Group of the NEQSOL
Holding.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.