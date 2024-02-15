               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azertelecom CEO Spoke In The Capacity Middle East Event (PHOTO)


2/15/2024 7:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom, participated in the Keynote Panel of the Capacity Middle East event, held last week in Dubai (UAE). The panel discussions entitled "Is the current route diversity restructuring the Middle East cable map?" also attracted executives from various companies within the telecommunications industry.

Panel discussions evolved around increasing demand of diversity and resilience of international connectivity, especially as reliance on internet resources becomes more important with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and boom in connectivity technologies.

“As global and regional circumstances, along with emerging technologies, impact on internet geography, the Middle East and neighboring regions look for and explore opportunities within new corridors and geographies to connect. South Caucasus or middle corridor becomes more important and actual for the Middle East traffic connectivity than ever. Deployment of new projects in the region with increased scale would enable higher efficiency, thus increasing traction to the route," emphasized Ana Nakashidze.

Capacity Middle East is one of the significant global events, attracting over 2,600 ICT leaders from the Middle East and beyond. The event unites decision-makers from the carrier, cloud, content, software, equipment, data center, and other industries.

AzerTelecom is a leading wholesale telecommunications player in Azerbaijan and is part of the Telecom Group of the NEQSOL Holding.





MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search