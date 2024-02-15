Azertelecom CEO Spoke In The Capacity Middle East Event (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom, participated in the Keynote Panel of the Capacity Middle East event, held last week in Dubai (UAE). The panel discussions entitled "Is the current route diversity restructuring the Middle East cable map?" also attracted executives from various companies within the telecommunications industry.

Panel discussions evolved around increasing demand of diversity and resilience of international connectivity, especially as reliance on internet resources becomes more important with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and boom in connectivity technologies.

“As global and regional circumstances, along with emerging technologies, impact on internet geography, the Middle East and neighboring regions look for and explore opportunities within new corridors and geographies to connect. South Caucasus or middle corridor becomes more important and actual for the Middle East traffic connectivity than ever. Deployment of new projects in the region with increased scale would enable higher efficiency, thus increasing traction to the route," emphasized Ana Nakashidze.

Capacity Middle East is one of the significant global events, attracting over 2,600 ICT leaders from the Middle East and beyond. The event unites decision-makers from the carrier, cloud, content, software, equipment, data center, and other industries.

AzerTelecom is a leading wholesale telecommunications player in Azerbaijan and is part of the Telecom Group of the NEQSOL Holding.