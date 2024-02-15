Amazon At Risk: Scientists Warn Of Tipping Point By 2050

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian scientists warn the Amazon Rainforest could hit a no-return point by 2050, speeding up climate change.



Their Nature paper shows ongoing damage might trigger the forest's decline, affecting global warming.



Bernando Flores, from the Federal University of Santa Catarina UFSC and backed by the Serrapilheira Institute, warns of nearing critical environmental limits.



Without action, these could be crossed sooner, stressing the need for urgent measures.



Their research points to climate change and deforestation as major threats to the Amazon, disrupting its critical ecological balance.







Losing Amazonian trees not only boosts global warming by releasing carbon but could also change worldwide rain patterns by reducing atmospheric moisture.



Marina Hirota, a study contributor, mentions the complexity of the Amazon's ecosystem and the challenge in predicting its reaction to changes.



She calls for early actions to maintain the forest's health.



The team suggests a comprehensive strategy for the Amazon's conservation, urging an end to deforestation, reforestation, and global efforts to lower greenhouse gases and tackle climate change.



Flores says the forest could partly recover but remains at risk, often filled with vines or bamboo, showing ecological shifts.



In some cases, recovery might be impossible, leading to open, fire-prone landscapes.



This work is part of a three-year effort by Brazilian experts for the Scientific Panel for the Amazon, compiling recent research.



The joint work of the paper's 24 authors, including Flores, Hirota, and 14 other Brazilians, with support from the Serrapilheira Institute, highlights the need for collective action to safeguard the Amazon.

