UK inflation stabilizes at 4 percent in January despite predictions of increase

(MENAFN) Official statistics released on Wednesday revealed that UK inflation remained stable at 4 percent in January, with falling food prices helping to offset the impact of rising energy costs. This figure came as a surprise to many economists, as most had anticipated a slight increase in inflation to around 4.2 percent. Similarly, the Bank of England had forecasted an annual inflation rate of 4.1 percent for January. The Office for National Statistics noted that the 0.4 percent monthly decline in food prices marked the first such decrease since September 2021.



Despite the stability in overall inflation, the UK's energy price cap saw an increase over the past month, resulting in higher costs for gas and electricity. Additionally, used car prices experienced a rise for the first time since May, as reported by the Office for National Statistics. However, it is worth noting that the current inflation rate remains double the Bank of England's target of 2 percent.



The Bank of England has been proactive in addressing inflationary pressures, having raised the key interest rate significantly from near-zero levels to 5.25 percent. This move was instrumental in bringing down inflation from its peak of over 11 percent - the highest level in four decades. The central bank has maintained interest rates at this level since August, although there are growing expectations for a potential interest rate cut in the near future.



While the decision to raise interest rates has been effective in combating inflation, it has also placed pressure on consumer spending, thereby impacting the overall growth of the British economy, which has been sluggish. Supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine have contributed to the initial rise in inflation, particularly in food and energy prices.



Despite the stable headline inflation figure, an important indicator closely monitored by the Bank of England - core inflation, which excludes the volatile costs of energy and food - also remained steady at 5.1 percent. This index provides insights into underlying inflationary pressures, which are not influenced by short-term market fluctuations.

