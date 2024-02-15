IVCA Conclave 2024 to Set the Stage for New Horizons in India's Alternate Capital Landscape

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai | New Delhi, India India's apex industry body for alternative assets, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA ), will be hosting the 13th edition of its flagship event, the IVCA Conclave, on the 26th and 27th of February 2024 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.



The IVCA Conclave 2024, the premier event for the alternate capital industry in India, is set to be a forum for the strategic deliberation of the future trajectory of the industry. Commenting on the vision of this year's IVCA Conclave, Karthik Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, and Chairperson, IVCA , said, "The IVCA Conclave 2024 aims to set new standards for the alternate capital industry in India, serving as a dynamic platform for the brightest minds in the ecosystem to exchange breakthrough ideas and insights. The Indian alternative capital industry is witnessing several unique themes, including a push for transparency, active dialogues with regulators and government to bring more private capital to contribute to India 2047, growing interest from family offices and high-net-worth individuals in the venture asset class. The conclave is packed with both insightful panel discussions and informal networking opportunities designed to delve deep into these themes. I am excited for the IVCA Conclave 2024 to be a marquee event, making a lasting impact on the alternate capital industry and paving the way for its future growth."





2023 proved that India's AIF industry is on a rapid rise. Braving global uncertainties and challenges, PE-VC firms deployed $27,891 Mn in India across 697 deals . While these mark a significant decrease from 2022 numbers, they reflect a deliberate shift to strategic and prudent capital allocations. Profitability trumped valuations, and the buzz around unicorns has transferred to the creation of“performicorns”.





Breaking from conventional approaches, certain avenues of alternate capital – private credit – and exits – secondary sales – have also emerged, showing that investors' appetite for India hasn't peaked despite the funding winter. The stability and resilience demonstrated by Indian firms have also ensured that investor attention on India holds steady.





Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO, ChrysCapital, and Vice Chairperson, IVCA , added,“The IVCA Conclave aims to foster meaningful connections that will drive innovation, fuel investments, and ultimately shape the future of the alternate capital industry in India. The comprehensive agenda is curated to stimulate engaging discussions, showcase emerging trends, and provide a platform for collaborative learning. At IVCA, we recognize the transformative power of collaboration, and the Conclave is a testament to our commitment to creating an environment where ideas flourish, partnerships thrive, and participants leave with actionable insights.”





Joining as the Lead sponsors for IVCA Conclave 2024 are - Edelweiss Alternates, Elevar Equity, Everstone Capital, IC Legal, Iron Pillar and Peak XV. Co-sponsors are ChrysCapital, Deloitte, Indian Angel Network, Khaitan and Co., JSA Law, Madison Ventures, KKR, Oman Ventures and Sathguru. Knowledge Partners for the event are - Aavishkar Capital, Analysys Mason, AWS, CPPIB, IQ-EQ, Microsoft and PWC.





Highlights of the IVCA Conclave 2024

Attendees

The IVCA Conclave will gather an extensive network of alternate asset investors, limited partners, family offices, PEs, VCs, entrepreneurs, angel investors, knowledge partners, and investment professionals to exchange knowledge, insights, and research on various sectors and themes.





As an industry body representing the interests of the alternate capital industry, the IVCA encourages discussion between policymakers and PEs/VCs to align interests. At the IVCA Conclave, prominent esteemed government officials will deliver keynote addresses or participate in panel discussions.





The government officials will share their insights at the IVCA Conclave 2024:



Shri S. Ramann , CMD, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

Shri Sanjiv , Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

Shri SP Singh , Chief General Manager, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

Shri Ananth Narayan , Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh , Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Shri Pradeep Ramakrisnan, ED, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)





Several industry veterans from PE-VC will speak at the various panel discussions. The speakers include Karthik Reddy , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, and Chairperson, IVCA; IVCA Executive Committee members Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network (IAN), and Anjali Bansal, Founder, Avaana Capital, IVCA; Mohanjit Jolly, Partner, Iron Pillar; Sambhav Ranka, Senior Partner, IC Universal Legal; Vivek Soni, Partner – M&A & National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY; Bharat Anand, Partner, Khaitan & Co.; Madhur Singhal , Managing Partner and CEO, Praxis Global Alliance; Jyotsna

Krishnan, Managing Partner, Elevar Equity; Atul Muchhala, Managing Director – India, IQ-EQ; Tejesh Chitlangi, Senior Partner, IC Universal Legal; Kunal Sood, Managing Director, Pantheon; Raj Pai, Managing Partner, GEF Capital Partners; Kutty Dutta,

Managing Director, Head of Secondaries, HSBC Alternative Investments; Rohan Ghose, Director, Private Equity Funds & Co-investments, Blue Earth Capital; and Angela Lai, VP, Head of APAC & Valuations, Research Insights, Preqin; and Deepak Dara , Senior Managing Director and Head of India, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP). A detailed list of speakers is available here .





Sessions

The two days of the IVCA Conclave 2024 will see panel discussions, fireside chats, keynote addresses, report launches, and presentations on diverse subjects and sectors. The perspectives of limited partners, fund managers, VCs and PEs, and entrepreneurs will be explored on attaining growth, creating value, and identifying new opportunities in the dynamic Indian sector. Exciting topics such as India's accelerating decarbonization journey, the $100 Bn private credit opportunity in India, building from India for the world, the nascent yet promising alternative asset of secondaries, the epic growth opportunity presented by 200 Mn+ entrepreneurial households in India, and the next generation of wealth creation and family office operations will be covered during the conclave.





IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards

On Day 2, a significant highlight will be the IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards, whose goal is to celebrate the successes of alternative investment funds and the alternate capital ecosystem. This year's jury comprises the following stalwarts:







Shri. S. Ramann , CMD, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

Shri. UK Sinha , Former SEBI Chairman

Anita George , Co-Founder, Edhina Capital

Cate Ambrose , CEO and Board Member, Global Private Capital Association (GPCA)

Luis Miranda , Chairman, Centre for Civil Society & Co-Founder, Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP)

Sanjeev Bikhchandani , Founder, Info Edge Vivek Pandit , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company





The IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards will celebrate international and domestic PEs/VCs who have made a mark in the fundraising, exits, gender diversity, and social impact spaces. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred upon a trailblazer in the alternate capital industry.





About IVCA

Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, credit, and venture debt, among others.