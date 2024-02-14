Al Bawani Is Driving Innovation In Construction Industry, Harnessing No-Code Power For Operational Brilliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A leading construction & engineering company in Saudi Arabia has selected Creatio to drive unprecedented innovation and operational excellence within the sector

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has revealed that Al Bawani, a top-performing construction contracting company, is harnessing no-code to fuel innovation and enhance collaboration.Al Bawani stands out as leading company in Saudi Arabia, serving a diverse portfolio of customers by offering top-notch, sustainable, and high-quality construction services. In line with their core values, the company embarked on a quest for a robust technological solution that would enhance their developmental vision. This pursuit led them to seek out an innovative no-code system, tailored to meet their specific operational needs and growth objectives.Al Bawani aimed to revolutionize its operations by leveraging no-code, orchestrating advanced automated processes that not only streamlined day-to-day operations but fostered a culture of continuous innovation. With Creatio, Al Bawani established robust interdepartmental collaboration, gaining full control over processes and necessary adjustments, and leveraging a maximum degree of freedom to innovate.“Embracing the 21st century means evolving beyond the limitations of traditional workflows. With Creatio, we gain the freedom and no-code ensures progress without dead ends. Moreover, with all the capabilities and improvements, the system stands as a testament to the speed and innovation defining our era.” - Modar Sheikh Saeed, IT Business Manager at Al Bawani.Discover more in the full interview with Al Bawani.About Al BawaniEstablished in 1991, Al Bawani Holding Company stands at the forefront of the construction and infrastructure landscape. The company leverages the combined expertise of their diversified subsidiaries across the complete construction value chain to shape world-class built environments. These subsidiaries operate across various sectors, including construction, technology, MEP solutions, facility management, water and power initiatives, financial and investment solutions, as well as pioneering solutions for construction projects. Al Bawani has built a resilient and robust portfolio that reflects their adaptability to ever-evolving market conditions and a drive to redefine the boundaries of construction and engineering.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">.

