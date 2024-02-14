High-Performance K-Beauty Lands At Global Landmark! Nature Republic Opens Its First Store In Dubai Mall, A Landmark In The Middle East

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) – Exclusive store opens at Dubai's largest shopping mall, Dubai Mall.

– Renowned influencer ROAA, with four million followers, visits on opening day, confirming local enthusiasm.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Nature Republic has opened its first store at Dubai Mall, accelerating its expansion into the Middle Eastern market.







Located in Dubai's largest shopping mall, Nature Republic's Dubai branch is the only Korean brand in Dubai Mall, which is known for its bustling global brand shops. Spanning 126 square meters, the Dubai branch emphasizes the high-efficiency naturalism concept of the brand.

The store has attracted crowds since the opening day, with visits from popular influencers in the Middle East, including ROAA, a famous influencer with four million Instagram followers, creating palpable local excitement. Especially noteworthy is the VIP zone, where consumers can experience the premium line“Real Nature Royal Silk” and receive personalized consultations tailored to their skin concerns, enhancing convenience for purchasing power consumers.

Passersby also quickly recognized the Nature Republic brand, especially through its globally renowned product“Soothing & Moisture Aloe Vera Gel.” This best-seller symbolizes the brand's outstanding product quality and boasts accumulated sales of 160 million units. It provides soothing, moisturizing, and large-capacity benefits for both the face and body and is expected to receive significant love from Middle Eastern customers and tourists.

Moreover, the diverse range of makeup products in various colors and with reasonable price ranges have also received attention. Consumers in the Middle East, accustomed to covering their faces with hijabs, showed keen interest in eye makeup and nail products. Additionally, the store featured various categories of mask packs, living up to its reputation as a mask hotspot, with particular interest from local customers in the“Cryo Icing” line, which is suitable for the hot climate of the Middle East as it aids in rapidly reducing skin temperature.

Since opening its first store in Saudi Arabia in 2018, Nature Republic has expanded its presence in the Middle East, with a total of 11 stores in Bahrain, Oman, and other Middle Eastern countries. Since last year, it has expanded its distribution network to pharmacies and e-commerce in Qatar and made a full-fledged entry into the Middle Eastern market by entering Morocco, Egypt, Iraq, and Libya.

A Nature Republic representative, Jung Woon-ho stated,“The opening of the Dubai branch signifies an acceleration of market expansion in the Middle East, a major hub and global landmark in Dubai, strengthening customer touchpoints,” and added,“We plan to continuously expand our brand competitiveness in the Middle Eastern market based on our diverse category lineup and our expertise gained from early entry.”

