Sightglass Vision Receives Breakthrough Device Designation From U.S. Food And Drug Administration

Spectacle Lenses Designed to Slow Myopia Progression in Children

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SightGlass Vision, a joint venture of CooperCompanies and EssilorLuxottica that develops innovative technologies and science-based treatments to address the global myopia epidemic, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device designation to its Diffusion Optics TechnologyTM (DOTTM) spectacle lenses, which are intended to slow myopia progression in children. The unique design is the first to use the contrast management mechanism of action, incorporating thousands of elements that gently scatter light across the retina.

The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program is for highly innovative devices that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating human disease or conditions. Manufacturers are given more frequent opportunities for FDA feedback during the premarket review phase, as well as a prioritized submission review. Since the program's introduction in 2015, only 18 other ophthalmic devices have received the Breakthrough Device designation.*

"The FDA Breakthrough Device designation for Diffusion Optics TechnologyTM (DOTTM) spectacle lenses is a milestone for our organization-and for the broader fight against the pediatric myopia epidemic. Recent studies1,2

illustrate that about half of U.S. children are myopic, yet most are not receiving treatments proven to slow myopia progression," said Andrew Sedgwick, CEO of SightGlass Vision. "We are enthusiastic about more closely collaborating with the FDA as we pursue U.S. market clearance."

SightGlass Vision's patent-protected technology has demonstrated proven efficacy and safety through rigorous clinical evaluation.3,4,5,6 As reported in September 2023, full four-year outcomes from the pivotal CYPRESS study showed statistically significant slowing of axial length progression and cycloplegic spherical equivalent refraction.7

Diffusion Optics TechnologyTM (DOTTM)

spectacle lenses have made their commercial debut in several markets, including China, the Netherlands, and Israel, as well as through preliminary market trials in other countries. For more information, visit SightGlassVision .

About SightGlass Vision

SightGlass Vision develops innovative technologies and science-based treatments to address the global myopia epidemic, backed by novel and comprehensive research. Its unique Diffusion Optics TechnologyTM️ (DOTTM) is based on ground-breaking discoveries surrounding myopia progression. Spectacle lenses using its patent-protected approach incorporate thousands of light-scattering elements designed to mimic more natural contrast on the retina-a method intended to reduce myopia progression in children. The treatment has completed the three years pivotal multisite clinical study. Founded in 2016, the company now operates as a joint venture of CooperCompanies and

EssilorLuxottica to accelerate commercialization opportunities and expand the myopia management category worldwide.



SightGlass VisionTM Diffusion Optics TechnologyTM (DOTTM) spectacle lenses are not available for sale in the United States.

* As of June 30, 2023. FDA Breakthrough Devices Program. Graph 2: Number of Granted Breakthrough Device Designations by Clinical Panel. #metrics



Media Contact

Mike McDougall, APR, Fellow PRSA, FAAO

McDougall Communications for SightGlass Vision

+1-585-545-1815 or [email protected]



