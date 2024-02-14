Blue Marble Geographics Announces The Release Of Global Mapper Pro V25.1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeffrey HatzelHALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Global Mapper Pro v25.1. This update brings a new ground control point manager , the ability to create point cloud subclassifications, and more.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble's affordable, user-friendly GIS software has been meeting the needs of hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers throughout the world.Ground control points in the Pixels to Points tool are now managed in a separate dialog and have the additional functionality of automatically searching for ground targets in possible overlapping images. Each ground control point has an x/y/z location that must be manually associated with an image pixel, an essential process that can be tedious at times. The new Ground Control Point Manager can locate and place markers on clearly identifiable targets, making the process of using ground control points much easier.Terrain Painting is a popular tool for editing elevation values. It's often used to model future ground construction, remove imperfections in the data, fill holes, and much more. In v25.1, a new Terrain Painting function has been added to the Path Profile tool. The functionalities are still the same, but the Path Profile tool provides the ability to measure and visualize the terrain changes while working from an additional, perpendicular perspective.Subclassifications, a new training and custom classification feature in Global Mapper Pro v25.1, can be added to classifications to refine further the type of point feature with which it is being worked. Subclassifications are distinct in color and classification labels without losing the functionality of the parent class.“Global Mapper Pro v25.1 continues to expand on a variety of pro-level tools,“stated Jeffery Hatzel, Product Manager.“The custom point cloud training and classification in our Automatic Point Cloud Analysis tool now has the ability for subclassification - useful when defining a custom feature in a previous classified class, such as identifying roads from the ground. The exciting new Ground Control Point Manager in Pixels to Points allows for the automatic placement of ground control points in imagery, bringing considerable efficiency improvements to the workflow. In addition to a variety of new features and improvements to the Path Profile in Global Mapper Standard, the tool now supports Terrain Painting allowing pro users to live edit terrain from a profile perspective.”Additional updates include a new function in the Compare Point Clouds tool for measuring differences in elevation between point clouds and gridded terrain layers. Also added to existing tools is the option to save the overlap difference grid as a separate layer during Swath Separation Image processing and the ability to import XMP metadata into Pixels to Points from TIFF files if present, improving location information for drone images.To learn more about the new features available in standard and Pro versions of Global Mapper v25.1, register and join us at upcoming webinars 'What's new in Global Mapper Standard v25.1.?” webinar on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and ' What's new in Global Mapper Pro v.25?” on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble's expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble's products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble's products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe - including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit:

