Dubai: Watch As Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Cannot Play James Bond

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 6:45 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 7:25 PM

“This is Bond... James Bond.”

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan enthralled a packed hall in Dubai with this unforgettable dialogue. However, when asked if he would like to play the role of the charismatic spy, he said he didn't think he fit the bill.“I really wanted to but I think I'm too short,” he said.

When asked if he would like to play the role of antagonist in the spy thriller franchise, he responded with his trademark wit.“The baddie, yes of course,” he said,“I think I'm brown enough.”

The 58-year-old Khan was speaking at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024. The three-day event was attended by over 25 heads of state and governments, 140 governments and over 85 international organisations, along with distinguished participation of thought leaders, experts and more than 4,000 attendees.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video here:

In a conversation with noted journalist Richard Quest, Khan got candid about his movies, roles and dreams. He revealed that it was what he felt was a conflict of interest that lead him to turn down the role of quizmaster in the Oscar-nominated Hollywood movie Slum Dog Millionaire.

“I spent a lot of time with [director] Mr. [Danny] Boyle,' he said,“but at the time, I was successfully hosting Kaun Banega Crorepathi (the Hindi version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire). I felt like it just didn't seem right that I should play the role of an unethical show host while I was doing the same show in reality. The role was very beautifully played by Mr. Anil Kapoor.”

He also admitted that he had never done a Hollywood film because no one has offered him any role of substance.“Nobody has ever offered me any crossover work of substance,” he said.“I have had conversations with people but I still have to learn how to be able to cater to the audience that likes me. If you have not been offered a job, how do you take it?"

ALSO READ:

'Stopped listening to crowds': Shah Rukh Khan on failure, making comeback after 4 years

Did Shah Rukh Khan help release Indian Navy personnel from Qatar? Manager clarifies

Watch: Talking humanoid robot draws crowds at WGS in Dubai