ABB Acquires R&D Engineering Company Meshmind Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ABB has agreed to acquire a majority of software service provider Meshmind to expand its research and development capabilities in AI, Industrial IoT and machine vision.

Through this acquisition ABB will integrate engineering talent, AI and software knowledge to form a new global R&D hub to further accelerate the development of innovative automation solutions within its machine automation division, B&R – which is part of the ABB group.

Sami Atiya, president, ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation, says:“AI-powered robotics and automation have the power to transform industries, providing businesses with greater flexibility and intelligence amidst critical global trends and workforce challenges.

“Through this acquisition, we will further accelerate the development of our software and AI-powered solutions to make automation more adaptive and accessible, enabling businesses of all sizes to become more resilient.”

The integration of Meshmind's approximately 50 employees will expand collaboration between B&R teams on a range of R&D projects, including deep learning vision systems, AI-powered engineering tools and IoT app development.

