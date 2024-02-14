Space Engine Systems And Graphene Innovations Manchester Signs MOU For Space Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breaking Boundaries: Graphene Innovations Manchester UK and Space Engine Systems Join Forces to Propel Next Generation Hypersonic Space Travel with Graphene

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM) UK and Space Engine Systems (SES) Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in various areas of SES's Hello series of Aerospace and Space vehicles.

GIM is a global leader in rapid development and commercialisation of advanced graphene-based solutions for composites, particularly in Graphene Space Habitat, and also Type V hydrogen storage tanks. GIM is the largest Tier 1 partner in the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) at the University of Manchester - the birthplace of graphene. Web:

Dr Vivek Koncherry, Chief Executive Officer said 'We welcome this opportunity to work with SES on this exciting project. SES is at the forefront of space applications that can be applied in the Aerospace and Defence markets. This collaboration will demonstrate the benefits of graphene and other advanced, two-dimensional materials in these sectors. GIM has a highly skilled R&D team with special expertise in incorporating graphene-based materials into polymers and composites to enable multifunctionality like thermal management, radiation shielding, hydrogen storage, stealth, etc.'

Dr Koncherry and the GIM team have won multiple awards for their advanced work in Graphene, Space Stations, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Sustainability. Key wins include the prestigious Eli and Britt Harari Award for a Graphene Space Habitat that could enable sustainable human settlement in outer space.

Prof James Baker, CEO of GEIC says“there is clear evidence of applications of graphene in aerospace and space sectors that are ready to be exploited. This is the dawn of a new graphene age in space applications.”

Space Engine Systems (SES) with operations in Canada and now also at Cornwall, UK under Space Engine Systems Limited (UK entity) is delighted to be working with Graphene Innovations Manchester who are pioneers in Graphene technology across multiple applications. SES projects will extend to Ministry of Defence, Space products, Aerospace, and other sectors. SES is an AS 9100 (Aerospace) certified and Controlled Goods Program (CGP) registered company.

SES is the lowest cost trucking company to anywhere in space including the Lunar Mission. We will land humans on the moon and are striving hard to achieve that as quickly as possible. Lowest cost, speed to market and reliability are our focus says Pradeep Dass the President & CTO of Space Engine Systems. We build everything ourselves including the DASS GNX Engine (Turbo ram Jet) and the Hello series airframe for hypersonic flights.

SES's spin off products are cryogenic large extra light metal tanks for liquid hydrogen with least hydrogen embrittlement, thermal management systems, sophisticated dry running gear boxes tested up to 48 minutes of dry running, engineered high efficiency turbine engines, turbo pumps for cryogenic surface, world's first cryogenic heat exchanger to remove approximately 10 MW in less than 7.5 milli seconds, hypersonic CFD analysis for Mach 5 and higher and various others.

SES is already taking orders for 2025 pay-load launches, suborbital and orbital human flights. Human space flights are anticipated to commence after the successful completion of subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic trials from the US and Cornwall, UK subject to regulatory approvals. Additionally, we are in the process of pursuing authorisation for hypersonic flight testing in the UK. Pradeep Dass, the President & Chief Technology Officer said 'All our Hello series vehicles are piloted with unmanned option. In line with our expansion strategy, we are set to establish multiple facilities in the United States in 2024. Please visit us at the Farnborough air show this year at the Cornwall Booth. Web:

Pradeep Dass

Space Engine Systems

+1 780-430-9383

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube