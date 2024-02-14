(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.S. Treasury Yields At Three-Month High After Hot Inflation Report

U.K. Inflation Rate Holds Steady At 4% Inflation in the United Kingdom remained at 4% in January, posting a better result than economists had forecast.Economists polled by the Reuters news agency had expected the annual rate of inflation to rise to 4.2% in January.The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco prices, was also unchanged in January from December at 5.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics.Food inflation fell across the United Kingdom for the first time since September 2021, dropping by 0.4% from December levels.Service inflation, which is an indicator of domestic price pressures, rose to 6.5% in January from 6.4% in December, but was also not as strong as forecast.Consumer prices in Britain are now down from a peak of 11.1% reached in October 2022. In response, the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest level in 16 years.Traders are now putting a 72% chance of an interest rate cut in Britain occurring in June of this year, up from 40% a week ago.The Pound Sterling weakened against the U.S. dollar and Euro currency after the January inflation data was made public.

