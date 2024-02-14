HDPE Pipes Market To Reach USD 39.6 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The HDPE pipes market has experienced notable growth due to advancements and innovations in the field.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HDPE pipes market size was valued at USD 24.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 39.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The market for High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes is experiencing remarkable growth. This can be attributed to several factors highlighting the versatility and reliability of HDPE pipes as a material for piping solutions. HDPE pipes are known for their exceptional durability and longevity, owing to their inherent resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and chemical damage. This makes them popular for various applications such as water supply, sewage systems, and industrial processes. The long lifespan of HDPE pipes means reduced maintenance costs and a longer service life, which is a compelling factor driving their increasing adoption.

HDPE pipes stand out from traditional piping materials because they are lightweight and flexible. They are easy to handle and install and can adapt to different terrain conditions, which makes them more cost-effective and efficient in operation. The lightweight properties of HDPE pipes also make them the preferred choice for large-scale infrastructure projects, as they simplify logistics.

Recent technological advancements in manufacturing have significantly improved the performance and reliability of HDPE pipes. Extrusion and injection molding techniques have produced pipes with uniform thickness, smooth inner surfaces, and superior structural integrity. These innovations have elevated the overall quality of HDPE pipes and expanded their applications.

Segmentation Overview:

The global HDPE pipes market has been segmented into type, application, and region. The PE100 segment is expected to generate significant revenue in the forecast period. This type of pipe is lightweight, versatile, corrosion-resistant, and has a lifespan of about 100 years. It can connect gas or water leaks using a button joint or electrofusion to create a pressure network. This pipe transports water, gas, sewage, and semi-liquid waste in rural irrigation infrastructure, electricity, and distribution channels. PE80, or MDPE, is commonly used in oil, sewage, and commercial applications. In 2022, the water supply segment generated the most revenue. HDPE pipe systems are versatile and used globally for water, gas, sewer, irrigation systems, waste management, transportation of raw materials and finished products, and more. They suit urban, industrial, marine, drilling, and agricultural applications.

HDPE Pipes Market Report Highlights:

The global HDPE pipes market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

HDPE pipes are gaining popularity due to their durability, resistance to corrosion and abrasion, and chemical damage. They are lightweight, flexible, easy to install, and adapt to different terrain conditions, making them cost-effective and efficient. Recent advancements in manufacturing have improved their performance, making them suitable for various applications.

The North American HDPE pipes market has witnessed a consistent growth trajectory, primarily due to the robust infrastructure development in Canada and the United States. The adoption of HDPE pipes has been driven by their exceptional corrosion resistance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, replacing aging water and wastewater infrastructure has further contributed to expanding the market. Notably, there is a growing emphasis on the significance of HDPE pipes due to their many benefits.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Three major companies, Kao, SCGC, and Dow, have taken a significant step towards sustainable business practices by officially committing to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Dow Thailand's headquarters in True Digital Park West. The ceremony was attended by esteemed leaders, including Kao Thailand President Yuji Shimizu, SCGC Executive Director Pisan Uawithya, and Dow Thailand President Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at promoting sustainable packaging solutions.

Symrise enhances its citrus taste solutions with sustainable and innovative ingredients to ensure a secure supply and stable pricing. The company is also expanding its portfolio beyond citrus sources while maintaining authentic taste profiles, to strengthen its position in taste, nutrition, and health solutions.

HDPE Pipes Market Segmentation:

By Type: PE 63, PE 80, PE 100

By Application: Oil and Gas, Agricultural irrigation, Water Supply, Sewage System, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



Recent Publications

