UK, US Strike Houthi Targets In Yemen


2/13/2024 7:10:55 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The armed forces of the United Kingdom and the United States attacked targets of the Yemeni Houthis from the rebel Ansar Allah movement, Trend reports.

According to information, the Ras Isa port area in Hodeidah province was attacked.

Information about the consequences of the attack is not provided.

