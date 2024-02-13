UK, US Strike Houthi Targets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The armed forces
of the United Kingdom and the United States attacked targets of the
Yemeni Houthis from the rebel Ansar Allah movement, Trend reports.
According to information, the Ras Isa port area in Hodeidah
province was attacked.
Information about the consequences of the attack is not
provided.
