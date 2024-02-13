Emirates General Petroleum Corporation Wins Prestigious 'Best Customer Loyalty Program' Award

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Emarat secures win for its 'EmCan' customer loyalty program

Dubai, UAE: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – Emarat has

been awarded the prestigious 'Best Customer Loyalty Program' award in the fuel stations

category by the international Spectrum350 organization. The recognition was announced

during the Global Loyalty & CX Awards ceremony held in Dubai.

The award specifically recognizes Emarat's exceptional“EmCan” customer loyalty program,

which was launched last year with a distinct identity and exclusive rewards and special offers

to elevate the experience of customers at Emarat stations nationwide. Spectrum350

recognizes the institutions and companies that demonstrate commitment to developing and

implementing innovative programs and solutions, aiming to enhance customer experience

and foster loyalty. Emarat earned this accolade following commendation from a specialized

jury that evaluated over 50 international projects.

With this achievement, Emarat joins a distinguished list of prestigious international

companies, such as Toyota, Nissan, IKEA, Marriott, MasterCard, L'Oréal, Coach & Carry,

Venom, and others, all of which have received this distinction since the launch of the multi-

sector awards program in 2010.

MENAFN13022024005446012082ID1107848304