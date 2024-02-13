Emirates General Petroleum Corporation Wins Prestigious 'Best Customer Loyalty Program' Award

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Emarat secures win for its 'EmCan' customer loyalty program
Dubai, UAE: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – Emarat has
been awarded the prestigious 'Best Customer Loyalty Program' award in the fuel stations
category by the international Spectrum350 organization. The recognition was announced
during the Global Loyalty & CX Awards ceremony held in Dubai.
The award specifically recognizes Emarat's exceptional“EmCan” customer loyalty program,
which was launched last year with a distinct identity and exclusive rewards and special offers
to elevate the experience of customers at Emarat stations nationwide. Spectrum350
recognizes the institutions and companies that demonstrate commitment to developing and
implementing innovative programs and solutions, aiming to enhance customer experience
and foster loyalty. Emarat earned this accolade following commendation from a specialized
jury that evaluated over 50 international projects.
With this achievement, Emarat joins a distinguished list of prestigious international
companies, such as Toyota, Nissan, IKEA, Marriott, MasterCard, L'Oréal, Coach & Carry,
Venom, and others, all of which have received this distinction since the launch of the multi-
sector awards program in 2010.
MENAFN13022024005446012082ID1107848304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.