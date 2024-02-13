Kuka Launches 'Dynamic, Cost-Effective And Reliable' New Industrial Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Kuka says its new KR Fortec industrial robot delivers“great versatility in a small footprint”. With high dynamic performance, it achieves short cycle times – and its compact shape – makes it ideal for tasks such as handling and spot welding. The speedy KR Fortec tackles all this with low energy consumption.

The new KR Fortec is now available with an extended arm that handles loads of 240 kg across a reach of 3700 mm. Technically, this heavy-duty robot fits between the KR Quantec and KR Fortec ultra. Cross-model modularization ensures a high transmissibility of robot series components.

Maximilian Pettkuhn, portfolio manager at Kuka, says:“We developed the KR Fortec to achieve a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and to launch a resource-saving product on the market. The KR Fortec is up to 700 kg lighter than its predecessor.”

For customers, modularization means lower costs for spare part storage, he adds.

The KR Fortec exemplifies reliability, with a long, trouble-free operating time and low maintenance requirements. Optimized accessibility makes maintenance work effortless and quick.

