BJU Press Expands Digital Fleet With Acquisition Of Landa Printing Press

- James Llewellyn GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BJU Press , one of the largest publishers of Christian education materials in North America, recently announced the completed installation of a Landa S10P Nanographic Printing® Press. The Landa S10P is in full production and expands BJU's digital press fleet, specifically meeting an immediate need for high-quality book covers and educational manipulatives that require heavier paper stocks.“The S10P gives us the operational effectiveness of digital, but with the color and quality to match or exceed offset print,” said James Llewellyn, director of manufacturing and distribution at BJU Press.“It does this while also providing other unique features ultimately allowing us to manufacture publications more cost effectively and place those items into the hands of educators and students faster.”In recent years, BJU Press has successfully moved most of its work to digital presses. Last spring, the Press acquired a $12 million HP T485 PageWide digital press and a cutting-edge inline binding system. The Landa S10P-with the support of a new digital cutter-will allow BJU Press to streamline production further and keep all aspects of production in the Greenville facility. The new equipment represents another multi-million-dollar investment in the digital transformation of the BJU Press Printing Division.“Vibrant illustrations are a hallmark of the BJU Press brand. I am continually amazed at the creativity of our design team,” said Llewellyn.“The Landa press enables us to produce engaging educational materials that meet the needs of 21st century learners.”“Our aim was to provide the next generation of printing press, with no trade-offs,” says Landa's Chief Business Officer Sharon Cohen.“To deliver on this, we knew the press must have the speed, color and image quality, format, digital variability and sustainability attributes to meet every expectation.”About BJU PressWith over 500 employees and 108,000 square feet of manufacturing/distribution space, and now celebrating its 50th anniversary, BJU Press is the largest manufacturer within the Greenville city limits. Students in 130 countries use over two million BJU Press products every day. Christian schools and homeschools rely on BJU Press for academically sound Christian educational materials integrated with a biblical worldview. Learn more at bjupress.

