Attorney William Gentry Has A Divorce Checklist To Plan For Your New Beginning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney William Gentry announces the publication of his "divorce checklist " as a guide for people to organize their information and help their attorney build an effective strategy.

Gentry says the key to a fair resolution in a divorce begins with a client doing a deep dive into the marriage itself. His checklist begins with writing a summary of one's life with their spouse, from the date they met until divorce was imminent. Reviewing the chronology of your married life, he says, will help trigger your memories for helpful pieces of information. It will also create a more efficient way for your attorney to learn about your situation.

Gentry, author of I Want Out: A Woman's Guide To Finding Peace Through Divorce,

says receiving all of a client's pertinent documents allows attorneys to understand their client's needs and goals while saving them time, money, and stress.

"Divorce can feel scary and overwhelming, with so many unknowns both during the process and in the future," says Gentry, a divorce and family attorney for over 35 years. "It can feel hard to plan. However, having a plan in place from the get-go will help put your mind at ease."

The checklist can help answer questions going into a divorce proceeding such as: What will child custody arrangements look like? What will your financial situation and needs be? Gentry says working on those answers early in the process will reduce the stress and help your attorney bring about a fair resolution.

About William C. Gentry

William C. "Bill" Gentry ( ) is an attorney and owner of the Gentry Law Firm, LLC, and the author of I Want Out: A Woman's Guide To Finding Peace Through Divorce. For over 35 years, Gentry has made a point of representing women seeking the promise of a better life. Gentry graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Virginia's Economics Honors Program and earned his JD from the University of Georgia School of Law. As a divorce and family law attorney, he helps clients understand that divorce is not an end but a beginning. His clients seek him out because of his record in securing brighter futures for the women who needed them most.

Media Contact

Keely Flanagan

[email protected]

727.259.2516

SOURCE Gentry Law Firm