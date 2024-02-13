(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) 2024 Call for Speakers Now Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Content Marketing Institute is looking for passionate marketing analytics and data trailblazers to present at the 2024 Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference. MADS is the premier event for marketing insights, analytics, and data science professionals at all levels. If you're a dynamic data scientist or marketing analytics leader who is excited to share your knowledge, experience, and expertise with others, then we want to hear from you.The MADS 2024 Call For Speakers is now open! Apply here: CMI/MADS/CallForSpeakersMADS 2024 is October 21-23, in an all new location, San Diego, CA, and will be co-located with Content Marketing World, one of the largest gatherings of content and marketing professionals in the world. Both events are produced by the marketing leaders at the Content Marketing Institute.CMI is looking to pack the MADS agenda with inspiring and actionable keynotes, sessions, and workshops on the current and emerging trends in marketing data and analytics. We're looking for a diverse group of thought leaders and innovators who can deliver practical advice, detailed case studies, and new inspiration to help attendees to think more strategically and empower their business for growth.If you are interested in speaking at MADS, you MUST include a video sample and use the online submission form. Here are a few more tips if you want to stand out from the other submissions:--Be original: Sessions should be original and relevant to today's marketing analysts and data scientists. We know that many of you speak at other events, but we ask that you customize your talk for our audience.--Combine innovative ideas with actionable takeaways: Attendees want to leave your session with actionable takeaways. Try to answer: What was your challenge? What did you do? How did it work? How can my brand do it too?--Bring real-world perspective: We love agencies and consultants, but co-presenting with a client gives you a much better chance of being selected because peers love to hear from peers.--Cover future trends: The future is now! Attendees want to learn about the forward-looking topics that they need to be thinking about and working on.The call for speakers ends April 1, 2024, at 11:59pm ET. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.For questions regarding speaker submission, email: ... (Please note speaker submissions will not be accepted at this email address; use the submission form to apply).For more information on MADS, visit: MADSConferenceAbout Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit .

