German investor confidence reveals progress in February despite financial struggles

(MENAFN) According to the ZEW Economic Research Institute's latest report on Tuesday, German investor confidence experienced a notable uptick in February. The institute's index measuring confidence in the economy rose to 19.9 points, up from 15.2 points in January, surpassing expectations set by analysts polled by Reuters, who had anticipated a reading of 17.5 points. This positive shift in sentiment suggests a growing optimism among investors regarding Germany's economic prospects.



However, the assessment of the current economic situation in Germany painted a less favorable picture, declining more than anticipated to negative 81.7 points from negative 77.3 points in the previous month. This drop was below the expectations of analysts, who had forecasted a reading of minus 79.0 points. Achim Wambach, the head of the institute, expressed concerns over the state of the German economy, noting that survey participants' assessment of the current economic situation had reached its lowest level since June 2020.



The report comes amidst challenges faced by the German economy, as highlighted by the Federal Statistics Office's announcement last month. The German economy contracted by 0.3 percent in 2023, attributed to ongoing inflationary pressures, elevated energy prices, and subdued foreign demand. These factors continue to pose significant hurdles to Germany's economic recovery and may have contributed to the pessimistic assessment of the current economic situation among investors. Despite the improvement in investor confidence, the data underscores the persisting challenges and uncertainties confronting the German economy in the face of global economic headwinds.

MENAFN13022024000045015682ID1107846284