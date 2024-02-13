Kuwait FM, UK Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties, Situation In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Tuesday the British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the UN, Lord Tariq Ahmed.

Both sides touched on the historical bilateral ties between the UK and Kuwait as well as the latest regional and global developments especially the situation in Palestine.

Minister Al-Yahya reaffirmed Kuwait's stance on the Palestinian cause and its support to the Palestinian people to obtain their full rights and establish their independent state. (end)

aa









MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107846036