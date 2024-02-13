Speaker Al-Saadoun Opens Tues. Parliament Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun opened on Tuesday the regular session of the parliament, which will be discussing several prominent issues.

The session continue discourse on the Amiri speech, which opened the second regular session of the 17th legislative term.

The session is discussing a number of prominent issues including the government agenda for 2024-27 in addition to a draft law on reassigning elections' constituencies and the law concerning residency for expatriates.

Other matters, including the parliamentary investigations into the "Caracal helicopter and Eurofighter" deal, a draft law on increasing expense of living allowance, transforming Kuwait Airways Corporation into a shareholding company, and monitoring of commodities prices, would be touched upon during the session.

The parliament would also be focusing on topics such the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority's (Nazaha) mid-annual report between April and September of 2022, parliamentary committees reports on public finances reports of 2020, 2021, and 2022. (end) ae

MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107844532