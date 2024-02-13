Kazakhstan Reveals Plans To Implement Industrial Projects In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. Kazakhstan
continues to implement initiatives to diversify the economy away
from a commodity-based orientation and toward industries with
higher added value, Trend reports.
According to Kazakhstan's government, 170 projects worth 928
billion tenge (about $2 billion) were completed in the
manufacturing industry last year. 179 long-term partnerships and
offtake contracts were signed with domestic producers.
The manufacturing industry now accounts for the same share of
the GDP as the mining industry.
In 2024, 180 industrial projects costing 1.2 trillion tenge
(about $2.62 billion) will be implemented.
At the same time, as part of the implementation of the
Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Mechanical Engineering
until 2028, the total added value of this industry is expected to
increase by 4.5 times.
In general, today in Kazakhstan, the implementation of a
nationwide pool of about 1,000 investment projects worth 32
trillion tenge (about $70.1 billion) continues. This applies to all
sectors of the economy.
Thus, in 2023, 298 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge (about $3.9
billion) were launched. In 2024, 326 projects will be implemented
for a total of 3.8 trillion tenge (about $8.3 billion).
