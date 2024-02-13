ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI Set To Enthrall Dubai Mall With An Ultimate Immersive Art Experience

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Showcasing a Unique Collection of Immersive Digital Art, This One-of-a-Kind Exhibition Promises to Captivate and Engage All Senses Through a Unique Experience

February 12 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ARTE MUSEUM, the immersive digital art venue produced by the internationally acclaimed Korean digital design company d'strict, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the region. Located in the heart of the city at Dubai Mall, ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI will transport visitors into a captivating world of interactive digital art.

Starting from February 19th, visitors will have access to a captivating and immersive art experience. ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI is conveniently located next to Galeries Lafayette on the second floor of Dubai Mall, making it easily accessible for visitors exploring the mall.

Dubai visitors and residents will have the exclusive opportunity to embark on an extraordinary journey through the enchanting 'ETERNAL NATURE' exhibition. This immersive experience will tantalize all the senses as visitors explore the 14 meticulously curated zones, each showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty and elemental power of nature. From breathtaking landscapes to mesmerizing natural phenomena, ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI promises to leave a lasting impression on all who venture through its doors.