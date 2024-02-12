Lightwerks Is Excited To Welcome New People To The Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LightWerks is a leader in Audio Visual and Communications solutions and services. The experienced professionals of the LightWerks team represent the best in the audiovisual industry. Areas of expertise for LightWerks include Audio Visual System Design, Installation, Support and Maintenance, as well as proficiency in Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video conferencing Solutions, videowalls, and audio solutions. LightWerks serves corporations, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations across the West Coast and nationwide.



LightWerks is poised for further growth in the coming years and are thrilled to welcome various new people to our team! The company has recently welcomed several new team members: Carter Henderson and Cameron Carr join as Account Executives in the Los Angeles area, bringing their technology sales experience to the Sales team. Robb Eisenberg assumes the role of Lead System Technician in the Sacramento area, having played key roles in projects for major corporations like Apple, Microsoft, Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, eBay, Deloitte, Nike, and Four Seasons. Emilio Junior Miramontes, a Senior Field Engineer, brings extensive experience from managing multi-million-dollar projects for companies such as Netflix and NBC Universal. We also welcome back Mike Lombardi, who returns as a Senior Account Manager in the San Francisco area, contributing his valuable expertise to expand LightWerks' presence in that region. With these and more additions, LightWerks Communications Systems thrives to become one of the largest and most professional Audio Visual integrators on the West Coast.

