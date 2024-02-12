Italian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Stunning Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has
congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
on his emphatic victory in the election, Azernews reports.
“Rome and Baku enjoy a truly strategic and multifaceted
partnership solidified by the general commitments aimed at
furthering deep friendship and areas of mutual cooperation.
In this period marked by fierce conflicts and escalating
tensions, I believe that we will be able to continue our joint
efforts to promote prospects for peace, stability and prosperity
across the whole Caucasus region, which is the point of
intersection of paramount importance.
The development of constructive trust and cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the European Union is an essential aspect of this
journey, and Italy stands ready to provide unwavering support for
this,” the letter reads.
