Flory Industries Announces A Partnership With Bonsai Robotics To Deliver Autonomy And Driver Augmentation To Sweepers And Other Orchard Equipment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALIDA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flory Industries, the largest and first 'full-line' orchard harvest equipment manufacturer, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Bonsai Robotics, the leading provider of orchard harvest autonomy. This collaboration will bring the Flory

line of equipment to a new level of precision orchard management, with Bonsai's cutting-edge robotic solutions enhancing Flory's already impressive line of agricultural equipment. The first product from this partnership, integrating Bonsai's advanced technology, will be unveiled on the Super V sweeper

at the upcoming World Ag Expo

in Tulare.



Bonsai Robotics has revolutionized the realm of autonomous agricultural vehicles by integrating cameras instead of traditional positioning systems. This advanced approach grants vehicles exceptionally accurate vision, enabling safe navigation through diverse environments, including areas with narrow rows of trees, vines, or crops. At the core of Bonsai Robotics' innovation is the use of AI (artificial intelligence) and sophisticated computer vision models.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the agricultural sector, combining Flory's extensive experience and market presence with Bonsai's innovative technological prowess. Flory's Super V sweeper is already arguably the most efficient piece of nut harvesting equipment available today and with the integration of Bonsai's technology,

it is expected to enhance the operator's productivity even more, while also reducing operational costs, and increasing sustainability in farming practices.

"At Bonsai, we are thrilled to partner with Flory, a company that shares our vision for the future of agriculture," said Tyler Niday, CEO of Bonsai Robotics. "This collaboration allows us to bring our advanced robotics technology to a wider market, revolutionizing how farming is done. The Super V sweeper is just the beginning of what we believe will be a transformative era in agricultural technology."

Echoing this sentiment, Todd Wille, President of Flory, stated, "Partnering with Bonsai Robotics aligns perfectly with Flory's commitment to innovation in agriculture. The enhanced Super V sweeper is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology to our customers, and we are eager to showcase it at the World Ag Expo."

The World Ag Expo attendees can witness the unveiling of the Super V sweeper equipped with Bonsai's technology, at booths N18-N22. This event marks the beginning of a new chapter in agriculture, where technology and tradition blend to create more efficient, sustainable, and productive farming methods.

