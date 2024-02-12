Business Inside The Game Launches Membership Experience Hosted By Baron Davis At BIG All-Star Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BIG Summit in Indianapolis, sponsored by HomeThreads and JD Sports, unites professional athletes, executives and BIG members for thought leadership conversations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Inside The Game ("BIG"), founded by investor and two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis, will bring together athletes, sports and entertainment leaders and BIG members at BIG Summit on Saturday, Feb. 17 at noon at Cinderwood in Indianapolis in celebration of NBA All-Star Weekend. Sponsored by HomeThreads and JD Sports, BIG Summit will feature sports, entertainment, technology, finance and consumer brand professionals in a series of panels and fireside chats.

"BIG is a growing ecosystem of members who ideate together and share objectives to help one another thrive. We're intentional in fostering a culture that amplifies investors and entrepreneurs as they explore the next wave of opportunities," stated Davis. "We're excited for game changers to unite in our sixth year celebrating NBA All-Star Weekend at BIG Summit."

Hosted by Davis, BIG Summit will facilitate discourse around the multi-hyphenate athlete experience, investment opportunities, women in leadership, technology and the future of sports. Speaker participants include NBA Commissioner Adam Silver; NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi; NBA alumni Alan Henderson and Roger Mason; Webflow COO Linda Tong; and Limited Ventures Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kai Cunningham.

"As a brand that prioritizes technology, expertly curated, high-quality home furnishings and first-class customer service, I'm thrilled that HomeThreads will support Baron Davis and Business Inside The Game during All-Star Weekend," said HomeThreads CEO Antoine Grant. "It felt like an organic fit to offer the BIG community an array of meaningful conversations and insights on the role of nostalgia and the evolution of relationship building with brands and consumers."

BIG will greet its members on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the "Welcome to Indianapolis'' cocktail reception at The Stutz, where Grant, alongside SomeraRoad Founder Ian Ross, will lead a fireside chat on "Restoring Nostalgia." BIG members will have access to "Business Inside The Game Podcast'' live tapings, hosted by Davis, at 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, also at The Stutz. Concluding the membership experience is BIG Summit thought leadership programming at Cinderwood on Feb. 17 at noon - 6 p.m.

"It's always a blessing to meet with new friends and lifelong colleagues at a BIG flagship event," added Davis. "BIG represents people from all over the United States and abroad. We travel and bring the BIG experience to members to make sure everyone has a seat at the table."

BIG launched its membership program in January and offers its community of athlete entrepreneurs, business executives, investors and startup founders the opportunity to connect with intent.

About Business Inside The Game

Business Inside The Game (BIG) is a members-only platform that offers its community networking and thought leadership events, access to a pipeline of investment opportunities, as well as meaningful connections with like-minded professionals. Founded by investor and two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis, BIG represents the eyes and ears of culture in driving innovation in sports, entertainment and technology. BIG embodies a new school way of doing business wherein athletes, multi-hyphenates, startup founders, investors and executives sit at the same table. For membership information visit TeamBig and connect with BIG on Linkedin , Instagram and X .

About Home Threads

Established in 2017, HomeThreads is a tech-driven design solution that has redefined home decorating with a meticulously curated selection of thoughtfully designed products. It offers a modern shopping experience that is seamless, personalized and always inspiring. A comprehensive online decor destination, HomeThreads serves both residential and commercial environments with an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, complemented by a deliberate selection of premium products that encompass diverse design styles and historical periods. Visit HomeThreads for more information.

