Mr. Mini Split: The Fastest Growing Mini Split Company Announces New Location In Moore, OK

MOORE, Okla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Mini Split, the rapidly growing provider of high-quality air conditioning systems, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Moore, Oklahoma. Founded by Tyler and Brittany Dennington, a dedicated family passionate about revolutionizing the HVAC industry, Mr. Mini Split is committed to offering affordable and energy-efficient cooling and heating solutions across the nation.

In just two years, the Denningtons transformed their humble beginnings, starting in a 10x10 storage unit, into one of the fastest-growing mini-split dealers in the country. Inspired by their personal experience with HVAC issues, the couple discovered the cost-effective and efficient benefits of mini-split systems. Motivated by the desire to help others save money on both product costs and electricity bills, they embarked on a mission to bring these innovative solutions to households nationwide.

Tyler Dennington, the founder, expressed, "After getting quotes on replacing our outdated HVAC system in our modest 1600 sq ft home, I knew there had to be a more affordable way. Our company goal is to save money for the many families like ours that face the same predicament every year."

The Denningtons have successfully established Mr. Mini Split as a reliable and customer-centric company, offering proven economical brands that they personally tested in their own home. The company's mini-split air conditioning systems eliminate the need for additional ductwork, providing an energy-efficient solution that contributes to significant monthly utility bill savings.

With a focus on quality and affordability, Mr. Mini Split distinguishes itself by offering comprehensive warranties on all products, ensuring customer peace of mind and protecting their investment. The company's knowledgeable staff provides support in selecting the right products and addressing any performance concerns.

The new Moore, Oklahoma, location marks an expansion in Mr. Mini Split's reach, allowing them to provide exceptional products and services to a broader audience. While physically present in Moore, the company continues to serve customers nationwide, delivering high-quality, low-cost air conditioning solutions to homes and businesses.

To experience the Mr. Mini Split difference and explore their range of mini-split air conditioning systems, visit



or contact their team of experts at (405) 227-8325. Join the movement to make affordable and efficient HVAC solutions accessible to families across the country.

About Mr. Mini Split:

Mr. Mini Split is a trusted supplier of high-quality, energy-efficient air conditioning systems and one of the fastest-growing mini-split companies in the nation. Founded by Tyler and Brittany Dennington, the company is dedicated to providing affordable cooling and heating solutions to customers nationwide. With a focus on exceptional products, comprehensive warranties, and excellent customer service, Mr. Mini Split is the go-to choice for those seeking high-quality and cost-effective HVAC solutions.

Contact:

Tyler Dennington

[email protected]

(405) 227-8325

