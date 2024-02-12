Whistleblowers Of The Cruise Industry Make A Splash At The Santa Barbara Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIDDEN SECRETS OF THE CRUISE INDUSTRY REVEALED IN THIS FILM and ESSENTIAL CRUISE COMPANION!

- Allain GerbaultSANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Filmmaker Michael Noer debuts his film BIRTHDAY GIRL at the 39th Santa Barbara Film Festival and shines a spotlight on the underbelly of the lavish cruise industry . With the unwavering support of a team within the cruise industry, an additional whistleblower, author C of "The Untold Tales of a Sailor at Sea " makes a surprising appearance in support.A whistleblowing film about the cruise industry and all that can go wrong with the unsuspecting crimes and behaviors that can take place at sea which are often swept under the radar. When cruise ships sail on international waters, there is no POLICE to protect oneself when something goes awry.C was spotted at the North American debut of the film and makes an appearance coming alive as the once "REAL Birthday Girl" as in Chapter 1 of publication "The Untold Tales of a Sailor at Sea". Such is the parallel of the film and C opening chapter one with her being the Birthday Girl who escapes to sea from a mundane life on land.Actress Trine Dyrholm, who plays the mother in the film, navigates to try and find justice for her assaulted daughter. A similar correlation to chapter one titled“Happy Birthday”, the assaulted victim, C is left alone to survive the trenches of the cruise industry after her own horrifying ordeal. Does L.C. ever find justice or vindication?Accredited author C (also known as Lincee and Elsie) has set foot in over 70 countries, touched every port of call on every continent for over 15 years in the cruise industry thus solidifying contacts and support in every corner. The collective voices of worldwide crewmembers are finally heard in this publication and L.C. Tang has their unwavering support at the palm of her hand.Thanks to both WHISTLEBLOWING film "Birthday Girl" and book publication "The Untold Tales of a Sailor at Sea" which shines a spotlight on the unsuspecting criminality and rapes at sea. Be sure to view and read both before booking your next cruise.

