Jacky's Business Solutions Launches New Temi Robot Program For Educational Institutions In The GCC

Jacky's Business Solutions LLC, one of the leading providers of innovative B2B technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its"Robot as a Service" program, introducing the state-of-the-art Temi v3 Robot to educational institutions across the United Arab Emirates and potentially other GCC countries. This initiative is part of a broader mission to revolutionize the educational landscape through AI-powered teaching assistants and smart educational solutions.Program Highlights:Affordable Access: Schools and educational institutions can now access the advanced Temi robots through affordable multi-year contracts, promoting widespread coding skills and problem-solving abilities among students.Flexible Pricing: The Temi"Robot as a Service" program offers accessible monthly instalment options, payable for up to 3 years.School Ownership: Upon the completion of the contracts, educational institutions will have the opportunity to fully own the robots, alleviating any long-term financial worries and guaranteeing uninterrupted access.Regional Scope: The program is initially focused on the UAE but has the potential to expand to other GCC nations, taking into account shipping and duties.Manoj Ganapathy, Division Manager at Jacky's Business Solutions , commented,"With the Temi v3 Robot, we're not just introducing a tool, but a transformative AI-powered educational experience. This program is a step forward in making robotics an integral part of learning, ensuring that the future generations are equipped with essential technological skills."Additional benefits:Warranty and Support: Includes warranty (physical damage not covered), full service, Temi platform subscription, one-time training, and remote as well as onsite support for the contract duration.Customisation and Quantity: While custom applications are not included, educational institutions can order any number of applications available under the package pricing.This new initiative will further encourage innovation and practical learning, leveraging the capabilities of the Temi robots in competitive and collaborative settings, aligning with the UAE National Artificial Intelligence strategy and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy.The UAE National Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Economy Strategies aim to consolidate the UAE's ambition to become the first stop for innovation in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence. This UAE vision relies on advanced technology and agile digital solutions, which can reach students anytime, anywhere, thus ensuring inclusive and fair learning opportunities for all students.

