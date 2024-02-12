QNB Sponsors Golden Sword At Prestigious Racing Gala

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For the fifth running year, QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, is participating in sponsoring the H H The Amir Sword Festival, which will be held at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) from February 15-17.

This year, QNB is sponsoring the feature race and finale of the Festival, the H H The Amir Sword race, a Gr1 for Purebred Arabians run over 2400m. Some of the world's best Arabians will battle for the coveted sword in the lucrative race, which boasts a purse of $2, making it the most valuable race for Purebred Arabians in the world.

This sponsorship coincides with the strategic and permanent partnership between QREC and QNB, which aims to contribute to the success of the prestigious Festival as the most important and prestigious horse racing event in Qatar and the region in general.

The continuation of the partnership between the QREC and QNB Group serves to achieve the common goal of the sponsorship agreement and contributes to the success of the mega Festival in terms of both the organisational and the sports aspects. This partnership between QREC and QNB Group is a true embodiment of the form of partnership, which adds to the success of major events of this calibre in Qatar, especially as cooperation has always been there between the two parties for several years. Each time the benefits are greater and the potential to exploit this cooperation gets stronger.

This agreement between QREC and QNB was announced in presence of QREC Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi and QNB Group CEO Abdullah Mubarak Al Khalifa, along with representatives of both sides and the media.

Commenting on this productive partnership, Al Mohannadi said:“We have a strong and established relationship with QNB. This relationship is much more than just a partnership to contribute to sponsoring the Festival. We are pleased to continue this cooperation and benefiting from the common desire of the two parties to continue to our efforts to further enhance the remarkable standing of the H H The Amir Sword Festival on the world's horse racing scene, especially with international horses running in several races of the Festival. I'd like to thank QNB Group management for their continued support for QREC and the Festival, and for their keenness to sponsor the H H The Amir Sword Race. It is a demonstration of the leading role of QNB in supporting this sport, which is deeply rooted in our heritage and their constant dedicated efforts to be part of the biggest successes achieved every year in the Festival, which has become a unique event in the equestrian sport in general and horse racing in particular.”

QNB Group CEO Al Khalifa hailed the long-term partnership with QREC.

“We are pleased to continue cooperation and enhance our long-standing relation with the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club”, he said.

“This relation, in turn, fosters our commitment to sponsoring important events in the field of traditional sports in our Qatari society and the H H The Amir Sword Festival is the most important event on the agenda of local events of a global nature, which contribute to celebrating the standing of horses in our Arab culture and identity,” Al Khalifa said.