Real Madrid’s Midfielder Jude Bellingham sustains left ankle sprain

(MENAFN) Real Madrid, the Spanish football powerhouse, revealed on Sunday that their promising young English talent, Jude Bellingham, has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. The extent of the injury and the duration of his recovery period have not yet been determined. However, some sports media outlets speculate that he might be sidelined until March, pending further evaluation and treatment.



Bellingham's injury occurred during Real Madrid's recent 4-0 La Liga victory against Girona, where he showcased his talent by scoring two goals. Unfortunately, he had to be substituted off after 57 minutes of play at Santiago Bernabeu due to the ankle sprain.



The 18-year-old Bellingham, who made a high-profile move from the German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for a hefty transfer fee exceeding USD100 million in July 2023, has been making significant contributions to his new team. In his short time with the Spanish club, he has already managed to score an impressive 20 goals in 29 appearances across various competitions.



The news of Bellingham's injury comes as a setback for both the player and Real Madrid, who have been relying on his talent and energy on the field. The club's medical staff will likely work diligently to facilitate his recovery and ensure that he returns to action as soon as possible, while also prioritizing his long-term health and well-being.

