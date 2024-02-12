(MENAFN) The administration of Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro has confirmed the arrest of human rights activist Rocio San Miguel, as announced on Sunday. Venezuela's Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, revealed on his social media accounts that San Miguel had been detained on charges related to conspiracy against Leader Maduro. However, specific details regarding the case against her were not provided by Saab.



Rocio San Miguel, aged 57, is a lawyer and prominent rights activist known for her focus on studying Venezuela's opaque and often corruption-ridden armed forces. According to Saab, San Miguel is allegedly connected to a conspiracy aimed at assassinating Leader Maduro or other government officials, as well as launching attacks against the armed forces.



The activist was reportedly apprehended at an airport in Caracas on Friday, though rights advocates have expressed concern over her whereabouts following her arrest. The lack of information regarding her current location has raised additional worries about her well-being and legal rights amid the circumstances.



“We do not know where she is now,” Gonzalo Himob, a representative of the human rights and civic organization Foro Penal, stated that the Maduro government is currently detaining 261 political prisoners, according to their estimations.



In December, Tarek William Saab, Venezuela's Attorney General, issued arrest orders for around twelve opposition members, which included the former National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó and three campaign aides associated with Leaderial candidate Maria Corina Machado.



Subsequently, in January, the U.S. government took a step back on some of the sanctions relief provided to Venezuela last year. This decision came in response to the South American country's highest court blocking the Leaderial candidacy of an opposition leader.

