Death Exceeds 100 In Israel's Heavy Strikes On Rafah Today: Total Death Toll 28,176

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 12 (NNN-WAFA) – The death toll in the Israeli army's heavy strikes on the southern city of Rafah and surrounding areas of the Gaza Strip, exceeded 100 today, with hundreds of injuries, including women and children.

About 40 airstrikes on the Rafah area in the early hours of today were conducted by the Israeli army, with intensive ground shelling, it said.

The Zionist army said in a statement that, it conducted“a series of strikes on alleged 'terror' targets” in southern Gaza today, but did not provide any other details.

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 28,176 since Oct 7, with 67,784 others being injured, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said in a statement.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, about half of the residents there have fled to Rafah, adjacent to Egypt, in search of safety.

The border city, which receives food and medicine aid from foreign countries and UN agencies through the Rafah crossing, is crowded with tents on empty agricultural lands, in schools and along roadsides.– NNN-wAFA