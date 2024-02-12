Vietnam Visa For Greek, Hungary, Iceland, Indian, Irish Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, Except for residents of countries that do not require visas, nearly all nationals of these countries must obtain a Vietnam visa before visiting Vietnam. Check to see if your name is on the list of people who do not need a visa to visit Vietnam, or if you do. If you plan to stay in Vietnam for less than 30 days in a single entry, you must apply for a Vietnam e-visa. Greek nationals and citizens of 80 other countries can apply for a Vietnam e-visa. Greek citizens can obtain a Vietnam E-visa (electronic visa). Greek passport holders can apply for a one-month, single-entry E-visa for a variety of reasons such as business, tourism, work, education, and training. The online Vietnam Visa application form for Greek people can be completed in as little as ten minutes. On the passport page, applicants must include personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR HUNGARIAN CITIZENS

With the exception of citizens of those countries, all nationals must obtain a Vietnam visa before visiting Vietnam. Check to see if your name is on the list of people who do not need a visa to enter Vietnam, or if you must apply for one. If your stay in Vietnam will be less than 30 days in a single entry, you must apply for a Vietnam e-visa. Hungarians, like residents of 80 other nations, can obtain a Vietnam e-visa. Hungarian nationals can get a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic Visa). A one-month, single-entry E-visa is available to holders of Hungarian passports for a variety of purposes, including business, tourism, employment, education, and training. The online Vietnam Visa application form for Hungarian people can be completed in as little as ten minutes. On the passport page, applicants must include personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR HUNGARIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS

All nationals of the countries must obtain a Vietnam visa before visiting Vietnam, with the exception of citizens of countries that do not require visas. Check to see if your name is on the list of people who do not need a visa to enter Vietnam, or if you must apply for one. If your stay in Vietnam will be less than 30 days in a single entry, you must apply for a Vietnam e-visa. Icelanders and citizens of 80 other countries can get a Vietnam e-visa. Icelandic citizens can obtain an electronic visa for Vietnam. Holders of an Icelandic passport may request a one-month, single-entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including business, tourism, employment, education, and training. In as little as ten minutes, Icelanders can complete the online Vietnam Visa application form. On the passport page, applicants must include personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR INDIAN CITIZENS

In February 2017, Vietnam introduced its e-Visa program, which automates the traditional visa application process. Citizens from 80 countries, including India, can now apply for and obtain e-Visas online. The Vietnam E-visa, introduced in 2017, is an online visa that allows for a maximum stay of 30 days in Vietnam. The Vietnam E-visa is valid for tourism, business, education, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor activities. Individuals from India should be aware that the eVisa is not suitable for long-term or permanent activities in Vietnam. All international tourists who intend to stay in Vietnam for an extended period must apply for a visa at a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy. The Vietnam E-visa is accepted at all international airports in Vietnam. At the port of entry, the authorized E-visa must be produced. Once the Vietnam E-visa is granted, visitors must print at least one copy of the Vietnam E-visa to submit at the border in order to secure expedited entrance into the nation with the granted Vietnam Evisa. Eligible Vietnam E-visa countries can apply for an authorized Vietnam electronic travel visa by completing a simple application form.

Requirements For Vietnam Visa



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR IRISH CITIZENS

Except for citizens of countries with reciprocal visa-free travel, all visitors to Vietnam require a visa. Before traveling to Vietnam, check to see if your name is on the list of people who are exempt from obtaining a visa or if you will need one. Irish nationals can apply for a Vietnam E-visa (electronic visa). Irish citizens, like those from 80 other countries, can travel to Vietnam with e-visas. Irish passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including travel, business, employment, and study. In as little as ten minutes, Irish nationals can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR IRISH CITIZENS



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.