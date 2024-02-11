Iraq And Lebanon To Cooperate In Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq and Lebanon have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The memorandum was signed by the Ministers of Agriculture of both countries, Dr. Abbas Jaber Al-Maliki and Mr. Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador to Baghdad, the Iraqi Consul in Beirut, and several officials.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture, the document lays down strong foundations for future cooperation that will benefit those working in the agricultural sector, as well as stimulate trade and economic activity through joint projects and increased trade volume.

Additionally, it claims, it will enhance land transport via the transit route that connects Lebanon to the Gulf countries and Iran through Syria and Iraq.

The Minister invited Lebanese companies to participate in the agricultural week organized by the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture at the beginning of March.

(Source: Ministry of Agriculture)

