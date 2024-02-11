Jordanian Media Undergoes Profound Changes, Amplifying Nation's Voice Globally, Across Arab World

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) - The Jordanian media landscape is experiencing significant structural and content shifts under the institutional framework established by His Majesty King Abdullah II.Guided by the ethos of expansive discourse, it aims to amplify diverse perspectives, upholding the principles and values of the Jordanian state in championing truth, media ethics, and public freedoms.Under the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II, media outlets in all forms have attained remarkable professionalism and maturity, marking a qualitative advancement in coverage breadth and diversity. Press freedom and the proliferation of platforms reflecting varied viewpoints on national, Arab, and international affairs have been firmly entrenched.In an era where modern technologies shape public opinion trends, Jordanian media has adeptly embraced these tools, leveraging them effectively and maintaining active engagement, particularly across various social media platforms.Local digital data underscore the prominent role of Jordanian media in elucidating the nation's stance on contemporary political and economic shifts, especially within the Arab region.Jordanian media has made significant strides in enhancing coverage quality and breadth through robust public engagement and a commitment to social responsibility. It remains steadfast in its focus on critical national and international issues, notably the Palestinian cause, a central tenet of Jordanian politics under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership.Amid Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Jordanian media has spearheaded the defense of Palestinian rights, serving as a beacon of truth amid Israeli disinformation campaigns. It has meticulously conveyed the rationale behind Jordan's unwavering political stance, championing the Arab cause and advocating against the displacement of oppressed populations from their homeland.The Jordanian media has prioritized the training of its workforce to adapt, innovate, and harness the digital shift to address national and Arab concerns. The diverse landscape of local media has fostered healthy competition, enriching the media environment and reinforcing Jordan's domestic and international media presence.King Abdullah has championed press freedom, viewing it as the cornerstone of constructive criticism aimed at serving the national interest and improving citizens' lives. His Majesty's commitment to media freedom is rooted in the belief that a free press is essential for societal progress, fostering open dialogue, knowledge dissemination, and national unity.The Hashemite legacy's deep-rooted connection to media advocacy dates back over a century, with the establishment of Jordan's first newspaper, "Al-Haqq Ya'lu," in 1920. Since then, Hashemite leadership has prioritized media development, leading to the establishment of Jordan Radio and Television, alongside a diverse array of local media outlets.His Majesty's vision positions media as a vital pillar for societal development, encouraging knowledge acquisition, open dialogue, and national unity. His frequent engagements with media professionals underscore his profound belief in their role in shaping public consciousness and fostering national progress.These dialogues serve as platforms for exchanging ideas and perspectives, with His Majesty urging media professionals to embrace creativity, innovation, and technological advancements in media practices. Through these interactions, His Majesty underscores the pivotal role of media in fostering a strong and enlightened society.The robust royal support has galvanized Jordanian media to provide distinguished service, adapting to social and technological advancements while ensuring content diversity and comprehensive representation of societal segments. Upholding freedom of expression and independence, Jordanian media delivers events and issues with professionalism and objectivity, fostering dialogue and community participation.Underpinning this media landscape is a set of core values and principles, strengthened by the Ministry of Government Communications. During His Majesty's reign, the ministry has played a pivotal role in organizing and developing the media sector, facilitating government-citizen communication, and fostering media literacy among citizens and institutions alike.To bolster the role of the media in reflecting national interests and values, the Administrative Organization System of the Ministry of Government Communications No. 65 of 2022 was enacted. This system delineates the Ministry's responsibilities, emphasizing the formulation of media policies that uphold constitutional freedoms, bolster democratic principles, and advocate for the nation's highest interests. Additionally, the Ministry is tasked with fostering cooperation with media outlets, disseminating government-related information, and providing technical support to media spokespersons.Furthermore, the Jordan Press Association has played a pivotal role in fortifying the media landscape by safeguarding journalists' rights, promoting access to information, and nurturing ethical journalism practices. With over 1,300 members, the Association fosters solidarity among journalists, facilitates professional development, and upholds journalistic integrity.Meanwhile, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) has emerged as a cornerstone of the national media, undergoing substantial development under His Majesty's reign. Petra has distinguished itself by delivering comprehensive news coverage with integrity and objectivity, leveraging technology to enhance communication with the public, and adhering to core editorial principles of truthfulness and meaningful reporting.Similarly, the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation has enhanced its role in disseminating information and shaping public discourse through technological advancements and expanded programming. Jordanian Television, in particular, has prioritized quality content that reflects national identity and addresses critical societal issues, notably providing extensive coverage of events such as the war on Gaza.Throughout King Abdullah II's reign, Jordanian media outlets have experienced a surge in freedom of expression, empowering journalists to deliver diverse and insightful reporting on local and regional affairs. Embracing modern communication channels, journalists have played a crucial role in informing citizens, spotlighting the nation's reform efforts, and contributing to the Kingdom's progress and development.