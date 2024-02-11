Revealed! Golden Chisel And Hammer Used By Sculptor Arun Yogiraj To Carve Ram Lalla's Eyes; See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The long-awaited homecoming of Lord Sri Ramachandra to Ayodhya has been celebrated with unparalleled fervour and joy. In January, amidst great anticipation and reverence, the Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerthakshetra Trust orchestrated the prana pratishtha program, an event that marked the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, drawing the attention of the world to this historic milestone.

Karnataka's renowned sculptor, Arun Yogiraj has carved the Ram Lalla's idol. Renowned for his exquisite artistry, Yogiraj has garnered global acclaim for his stunning rendition of Lord Sri Sriram as a five-year-old boy. He recently shared with the public the tools he used in crafting Ram Lalla's eyes – a silver hammer and golden chisel. Describing the significance behind these tools, Yogiraj expressed his desire to immortalize the divine essence of Ayodhya's Rama Lalla through his artistry.



One of the most striking features of Ram Lalla is the intricately carved eyes, which seem to emanate a divine presence that transcends mere craftsmanship. Yogiraj himself has remarked that upon completion of the idol's installation, a profound transformation took place, imbuing the statue with a lifelike quality that is truly awe-inspiring.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself presided over the ceremony, symbolizing the significance of this moment for the entire nation. Since the initiation of the Pran Pratishtha program, throngs of devotees from every corner of the country have made their pilgrimage to the sacred site in Ayodhya, where the divine presence of Lord Sri Ramachandra now resides.

Of the three idols of Sri Ramachandra present, it was Yogiraj's creation that was selected to grace the sanctum sanctorum. Aptly named "Ram Lalla," this portrayal of Lord Ram has left observers awestruck with its unparalleled beauty and lifelike appearance.

In a statement reflecting on the momentous occasion, one admirer remarked, "This is why you were chosen, Arunji. I have seen some of your other divine creations and they are all fabulous. Infinite thanks to you for making the most beautiful Abhaya Netras of Rama visible to the world."