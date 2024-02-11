Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 395,200

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 395,200 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 11, 2024, including 930 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,406 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 11,956 armored combat vehicles (+14), 9,475 artillery systems (+16), 981 multiple launch rocket systems, 666 air defense systems, 332 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 7,257 unmanned aerial vehicles (22), 1,881 cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,592 motor vehicles (+13), and 1,513 special equipment units (+1).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Ukrainian missile troops struck three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one command post, two artillery units and one radio detection system.