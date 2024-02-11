Astronaut Captures Image Of Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oleg Kononenko, special correspondent of TASS, and commander of
the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps, took Baku's photos on board the
International Space Station, Azernews reports,
citing TASS News Agency.
Oleg Kononenko said that he flew into space not only to set a
record but to do what he loves.
Before that, the astronaut also shared photos of Ankara, New
York, and Cairo.
MENAFN11022024000195011045ID1107837256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.