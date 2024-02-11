               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Astronaut Captures Image Of Baku


2/11/2024 2:14:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oleg Kononenko, special correspondent of TASS, and commander of the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps, took Baku's photos on board the International Space Station, Azernews reports, citing TASS News Agency.

Oleg Kononenko said that he flew into space not only to set a record but to do what he loves.

Before that, the astronaut also shared photos of Ankara, New York, and Cairo.

