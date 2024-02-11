PSG Beat Lille 3-1 To Move 11 Points Clear At Top Of Ligue 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Feb 11 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain secured a 3-1 victory over LOSC Lille in a clash between two top Ligue 1 teams and move 11 points clear at the top of the table.

With Saturday night's win PSG extended their run to 16 matches unbeaten across all competitions.

Both teams swiftly found the net as the goals were scored early in the match. Lille took the lead in the sixth minute, exploiting PSG's defence to go 1-0 up thanks to Yusuf Yazıcı, but their lead was short-lived.

The Parisians levelled the scoring minutes later after Ousmane Dembele found Goncalo Ramos for their opening goal. Following the tying goal, PSG took a 2-1 lead when the ball hit off Alexsandro Ribeiro for an own goal.

In the second half, PSG attempted to find the insurance goal as they had ten total shots in the final 45 minutes, and the third goal eventually came for Luis Enrique and his team.

Bradley Barcola, who came on as a substitute in the second half, connected with Randal Kolo Muani to make the score 3-1 and clinch the win for PSG. Lille had eight total shots as Les Dogues couldn't find the equalizer necessary to leave the French capital with a favourable result.

PSG must put this win behind them and concentrate on their upcoming UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

As for Lille, they'll await what transpires in the UEFA Conference League knockout round play-off to see who they face after finishing first in Group A.

