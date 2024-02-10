Government To Allocate Over UAH 40B This Year To Help Ukrainian Entrepreneurs - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers is planning to allocate more than UAH 40 billion from the state budget this year to stimulate economic activity and help Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the preparation of new measures to support Ukrainian manufacturers was discussed at a meeting with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, MPs, and representatives of the President's Office.

Shmyhal noted that the purchase of Ukrainian goods means jobs, taxes to the budget, and therefore, the strengthening of the army and everyone's contribution to victory.

"We are investing in the creation of new SMEs through the eRobota grant program. We are expanding preferential lending. We are creating new industrial parks. We are launching more projects to insure investment against war risks. We are building a new export-oriented economy," he said.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram