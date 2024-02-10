UP Legislators To Visit Ayodhya Today, Akhilesh Declines Invitation

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 11 (IANS) Members of the Uttar Pradesh State Legislature will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday even as Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has declined the invitation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana have invited members of both Houses of the legislature to offer prayers before Ram Lalla in the newly inaugurated temple in Ayodhya.

The legislators will travel to Ayodhya on Sunday morning on buses arranged by the state government.

During a discussion on the budget in the House on Saturday, the Speaker reiterated his invitation to Akhilesh Yadav to join the visit to Ayodhya. However, Yadav declined the invitation, stating that he and his party members will only visit when Shri Ram calls them.

Despite Yadav's refusal, leaders from various parties, including the BJP, Apna Dal Sonelal, Nishad Party, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian National Congress, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, and Bahujan Samaj Party, have accepted the invitation and will be part of the visit.

Ten luxury buses carrying Cabinet Ministers and members of the Legislature will leave for Ayodhya from 8 a.m. in the morning.

Arrangements for the visit have been made by the Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh.

Ram Dhun will be played in the buses during the journey.

The visit of the legislators to the Ram temple in Ayodhya holds religious and political significance, reflecting the deep reverence for Shri Ram among the people of Uttar Pradesh.

