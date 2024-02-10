Dubai: Remote Work Declared For Govt Employees Due To Unstable Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 8:21 PM

Government employees in Dubai have been allowed to work remotely on Monday, February 12, due to expected unstable weather condition .

The decision comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

This includes employees in all government agencies in the emirate of Dubai, with the exception of jobs that require attendance at the workplace.

In light of the changing weather conditions in the country the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has held a series of meetings. Earlier this week, an alert was also issued for rainfall of varying intensity, lightning, thunder, and possibly hail in some areas from Sunday to Tuesday.

The authority has reaffirmed that precautionary measures are being implemented and has said that the nation is prepared to deal with the upcoming dip in temperatures. The NCEMA also issued an advisory.

The advisory informed residents to adhere to safety protocol, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall. It also asked motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid water channels, flood-prone paths and water terrains.

