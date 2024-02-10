Renowned Author Glenn Ickler Unveils Riveting New Mystery: Murder On The River Of Gold

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In his newest masterpiece, author Glenn Ickler explores the captivating realm of mystery in "Murder on the River of Gold."

UNITED STATES, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The novel marks the 19th installment in a gripping series featuring St. Paul newspaper reporter Warren "Mitch" Mitchell and his trusted companion, photographer Alan "Al" Jeffrey. "Murder on the River of Gold" takes readers on an exhilarating journey aboard a Douro River cruise in Portugal. The narrative unfolds as Mitch's widowed mother wins a free cruise for two, compelling Mitch and his wife to join her. Accompanied by Al and his wife, the cruise was disrupted by the theft of a giant emerald and the shocking murder of a passenger. Accusations fall upon a famous European TV personality on board, setting the stage for Mitch and Al to unravel the truth behind the crimes.Glenn Ickler, a seasoned veteran in the world of newspapers, brings a wealth of experience to his writing. With a career spanning role such as reporter, feature writer, theater critic, columnist, opinion page editor, and editor in both Minnesota and Massachusetts, Ickler has left an indelible mark on the industry. His editorial page staff, under his leadership, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, and he has been the recipient of numerous writing awards. A Minnesota native and Navy veteran, Ickler has called a small town near Boston home for the past four decades.Other books by Glenn Ickler: One Death Too Many Camping on Deadly Grounds, Stage Fright, Murder by Coffee, a Deadly Calling, Out at Home, A Deadly Vineyard, A Carnival of Killing, Murder on the St. Croix, A Killing Fair, Fishing for a Killer, A Cold Case of Killing, A Doomsday Killing, Arsenic and Old Men, Lanterns of Death, Louie's Last Story, Yellow Rock, A Stain on Utopia. For more information about Glenn Ickler and his captivating works, visit GlennIckler .A friend and square dance partner with a delightfully evil criminal mind sparked the genesis of“Murder on the River of Gold”. The idea of sending Mitch and Al on a cruise, combined with the intriguing plot, was influenced by a flawless Douro River cruise taken by Ickler in 2015. "Mystery stories can offer both surprises and humor," declares Glenn Ickler, inviting readers into a world where suspense and wit converge seamlessly. "Murder on the River of Gold" is available now, promising a riveting escapade that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

