Cmap Research Identifies The Impact Of PSA Software On Consulting Firms Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Detailed research undertaken by CMap in partnership with Consultancy BenchPress shed light on the widespread usage of spreadsheets among consulting companies, as well as the major benefits enjoyed by those who use Professional Services Automation (PSA) technologies.

According to the report, more than 80% of consulting companies typically use spreadsheets or independent tools for their operations, while just 17% have adopted PSA systems to conduct their businesses.

Despite the dominance of conventional methods, the study found a strong link between PSA usage and a significant increase in consultancies.

Those using a PSA system reported increased utilisation rates, improved profit visibility, and a significant increase in revenue per partner.

For example, PSA adopters displayed an astounding 7% greater utilisation compared to their counterparts who mostly used spreadsheets.

