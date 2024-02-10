Azerbaijani Culture Ministry Holds Meeting With Moroccan Media Representatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Culture Ministry held a meeting with the
delegation of the representatives of the influential Morrocan media
organizations, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Mohammed Aswab, editor of Morocco's "Maghreb Arab Press" agency,
Anass Machloukh, editor of "L'Opinion" publication, Souhail Nhaili,
editorial director of "Le Matin" magazine, and a number of other
media representatives of this country took part in the meeting.
Welcoming the guests, Culture Minister Adil Karimli informed the
guests about Azerbaijan's ancient and rich culture and also spoke
about the cultural relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of
Morocco.
It was reported that the city of Shusha, one of the ancient
cultural centers of Azerbaijan, was declared the Cultural Capital
of the Islamic World in 2024 by ICESCO.
At the end of the meeting, the issues of mutual interest were
discussed.
