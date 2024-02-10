Imran Khan Claims Victory In Pakistan Election Via AI-Generated Party Video

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An AI-generated video emerged on Saturday from Imran Khan's party, where Khan claimed victory in Pakistan's recent election despite being imprisoned.

Despite enduring a prolonged crackdown that severely hampered traditional campaigning methods and compelled candidates to stand as independents in Thursday's election, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delivered a performance that left observers astonished, as reported by AFP.

Despite a crackdown that severely restricted traditional campaigning methods and forced many candidates to run as independents, PTI loyalists managed to secure a notable number of seats in the National Assembly.

According to reports, the slow counting process revealed that independent candidates, many of whom remained loyal to Imran Khan's PTI, had won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly by Saturday morning.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also secured seats in the election, but PTI's unexpected success has been a topic of discussion among political analysts.

Imran Khan, although physically absent from the campaign trail due to his incarceration, made a significant impact through an AI-generated video released by his party, in which he claimed victory and thanked supporters for their efforts in the election.

The AI-generated video featuring Imran Khan utilized advanced technology to simulate his voice and speech, showcasing the innovative strategies employed by PTI in their election campaign.

Facing restrictions on traditional media coverage and in-person rallies, PTI revolutionized election campaigning in Pakistan by utilizing social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok to reach voters.

Despite challenges such as internet shutdowns by authorities, PTI's online campaign efforts, particularly targeting youth voters, are believed to have played a crucial role in their electoral success.

