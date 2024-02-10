Canadians“Won't Be Fooled” By Russian Propaganda - Trudeau On Putin's Interview

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says outright propaganda promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin has no influence over average Canadians.

This is how Trudeau commented on the recent interview Putin gave a former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Putin chose to invade a neighboring sovereign country, violating the rights, the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and violating the rules-based order that underpins the safety, the security of all of us living in free democracies around the world," the prime minister said.

Two hours of lies and delusions: Putin's“sensational” interview with Tucker

Vladimir Putin“will, of course, use whatever propaganda he can engage in, but I can tell you Canadians will not be fooled," Trudeau noted.

He stressed that Canada supports Ukraine not only because of friendship but also because the rule-based system of laws and statutes shall protect everyone, not only Ukrainians.

This is why, he added, Canada will continue to help Ukraine.

As reported earlier this week, a U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reiterated various propaganda clichés, including that Russia could finish the war against Ukraine in three weeks if the West stopped sending aid to the embattled nation.